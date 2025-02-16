Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expands By 10.2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 350,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,477.60. The trade was a 50.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

