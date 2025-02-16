Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expands By 10.2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology
In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 350,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,477.60. The trade was a 50.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
