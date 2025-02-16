Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Expands By 33.3%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALFUU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Centurion Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

