Short Interest in Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Expands By 33.3%

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALFUU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Centurion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.
Centurion Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centurion Acquisition
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.