Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Increases By 10.4%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
CFFI stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 11.67%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
