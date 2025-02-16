Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Declines By 14.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,625.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
CNPPF remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
