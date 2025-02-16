Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Declines By 14.2%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,625.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

CNPPF remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

