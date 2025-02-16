Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Declines By 25.1%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 172,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 20,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Emerson Radio has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Saturday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

