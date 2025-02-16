Short Interest in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Decreases By 14.2%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 2,569,747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE EB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 394,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

