Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Increases By 9.5%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance
FDBC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 1,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.50%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 880 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,751,316. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity D & D Bancorp
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.