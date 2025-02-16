Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Rises By 47.7%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carolyn M. Burke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,733 shares of company stock worth $76,140. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,175,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.