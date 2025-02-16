Short Interest in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Increases By 41.9%

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Get First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.