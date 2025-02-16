Short Interest in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Increases By 41.9%

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.