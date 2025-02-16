Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Decreases By 33.3%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2,104,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.