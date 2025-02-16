Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rises By 9.2%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Scott B. Salmirs acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. The trade was a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 207,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

