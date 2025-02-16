Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Expands By 10.4%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of IDR stock opened at €12.86 ($13.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $175.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €6.50 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €18.35 ($19.32).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

