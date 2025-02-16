Short Interest in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Expands By 39.1%

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.39 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 337.2% in the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 252,868 shares in the last quarter.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

