Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Rises By 21.4%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $37.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

