Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Rises By 21.4%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.8 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $37.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $44.05.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
