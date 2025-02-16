Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rises By 33.3%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up C$4.48 on Friday, reaching C$70.57. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.38. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$65.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.38.
About Kurita Water Industries
