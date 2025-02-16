Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Rises By 33.3%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up C$4.48 on Friday, reaching C$70.57. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.38. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$65.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.38.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.