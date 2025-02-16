Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 22.9%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Industries

In related news, CEO James M. Jenkins acquired 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $25,096.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikki Hamblin acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,237.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,094.96. This represents a 16.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $253,520 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 851,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 71,224 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 20,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

