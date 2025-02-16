Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Declines By 33.3%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lion Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ LGHLW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Lion Group
