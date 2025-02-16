Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Drops By 17.4%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

McCoy Global Price Performance

MCCRF opened at $1.99 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.