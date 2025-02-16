Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Decreases By 34.9%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,081,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 489,759 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1,011.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,773,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 122,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,905. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

