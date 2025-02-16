Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Increases By 16.2%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,518,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 1,306,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,187.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

