Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Increases By 44.4%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PSI Software Stock Performance

Shares of PSSWF stock remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. PSI Software has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

About PSI Software

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

