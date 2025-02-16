Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Drops By 23.2%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Rafael Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.09. 26,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,304. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 5,707.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
