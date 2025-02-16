Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Increases By 16.5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on RPID
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance
Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,841. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid Micro Biosystems
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.