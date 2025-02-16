Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Increases By 16.5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RPID Free Report ) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rapid Micro Biosystems worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,841. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

