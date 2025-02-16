Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Grows By 43.9%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 958,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $21.03. 340,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $590.94 million, a PE ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -444.42%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.