Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 32.7%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SciSparc Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:SPRC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
SciSparc Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SciSparc
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.