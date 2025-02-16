Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 32.7%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SciSparc Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:SPRC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

