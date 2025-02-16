Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Expands By 17.0%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 18,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,038.4 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTJF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.