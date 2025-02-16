Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Expands By 17.0%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 18,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,038.4 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTJF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Petroleum Products, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, and Trading of Petrochemical Products segments.

