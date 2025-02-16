Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 43.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

