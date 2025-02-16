Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 43.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Subaru by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 105,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
