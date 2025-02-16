Short Interest in Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Expands By 35.8%

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,350.0 days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Shares of TDBOF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Toyota Boshoku has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

