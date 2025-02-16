Short Interest in Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Decreases By 21.4%

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,168,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 4,028,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ZHEXF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
About Zhejiang Expressway
