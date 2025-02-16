Short Interest in Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Decreases By 21.4%

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,168,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 4,028,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZHEXF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Get Zhejiang Expressway alerts:

About Zhejiang Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.