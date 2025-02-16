Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
