Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.27. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

