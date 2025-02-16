SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

