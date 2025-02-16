SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after buying an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.