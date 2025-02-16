SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 464,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after buying an additional 1,008,858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

