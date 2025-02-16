SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.