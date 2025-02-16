SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $52.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

