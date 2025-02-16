SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.