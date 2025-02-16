Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

