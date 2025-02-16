Spinnaker Trust Sells 315 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $228.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

