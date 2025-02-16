SRM Entertainment Announces Lock-Up Agreement with Major Shareholder, Reinforcing Commitment to Long-Term Growth and Shareholder Value

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRM) recently disclosed a lock-up agreement in a press release with one of its major shareholders, Safety Shot, Inc. The agreement pertains to 2,347,142 shares of the company’s common stock, constituting approximately 13.7% of SRM Entertainment’s total outstanding shares. Effective from February 10, 2025, this agreement limits the shareholder from selling these shares until January 1, 2026, highlighting a robust dedication to the company’s long-term vision and stability.

Get alerts:

The purpose of this lock-up agreement is to cultivate an organized trading environment for SRM Entertainment’s shares and emphasizes the shareholder’s confidence in the company’s future outlook. By aligning the shareholder’s interests with those of all shareholders, the agreement aims to foster long-term value creation.

Richard Miller, the Chief Executive Officer of SRM Entertainment, expressed, “This lock-up agreement is a significant vote of confidence in SRM Entertainment’s strategic direction and growth potential. We are thrilled to have Safety Shot’s continued support as we execute our plans to expand our market reach, introduce creative products, and drive shareholder value. This agreement reinforces our shared belief in the Company’s long-term success and helps create a stable environment for our stock, benefiting all SRM shareholders.”

The lock-up agreement serves to enhance stability and underscores the company’s commitment to establishing long-term value. It signals optimism regarding SRM Entertainment’s future performance while mitigating the likelihood of substantial stock price fluctuations due to large-scale share sales.

SRM Entertainment specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing custom merchandise, including toys and souvenirs for prominent theme parks and entertainment venues worldwide. The company’s products are distributed across major attractions such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, SeaWorld, Six Flags, and other popular venues.

Investors should exercise caution as some statements in this announcement contain forward-looking information. The company advises that while it believes these expectations are rational, actual results may differ significantly, and investors should consider other factors impacting future outcomes as detailed in the company’s filings with the SEC.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call (407)-230-8100. More information is accessible on the company’s website at SRMentertainment.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SRM Entertainment’s 8K filing here.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Further Reading