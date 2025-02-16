STAG Industrial Files New Registration Statement and Prospectus Supplement

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) recently submitted a Current Report on Form 8-K, disclosing significant changes regarding its registration statements and equity distribution agreements. On February 12, 2025, the company filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR to replace its prior Registration Statement filed on February 16, 2022. The New Registration Statement terminated the Prior Registration Statement upon its effectiveness on February 12, 2025.

In conjunction with the New Registration Statement, STAG Industrial also submitted a prospectus supplement dated February 13, 2025, known as the ATM Prospectus Supplement. This supplemental document extends the at-the-market offering of the company’s common stock, with an aggregate offering price of up to $750,000,000. As of the report date, around $510.5 million worth of common stock remains available for offer and sale under the ATM Prospectus Supplement.

Moreover, on February 13, 2025, STAG Industrial and its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., entered into certain amendments to equity distribution agreements with various sales agents. These amendments align with the filing of the New Registration Statement and pave the way for the offering of shares under the updated prospectus.

The Shares, offered as per the New Registration Statement and the ATM Prospectus Supplement, are subject to legal requirements and regulations. It’s important to note that the Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the Shares, and any sales activities will comply with relevant securities laws.

While these amendments and filings signify strategic financial maneuvers by STAG Industrial, the details provided in the report are not exhaustive. The description of the Amendments in the filing refers interested parties to Exhibit 1.1 for further comprehensive information.

This report aligns with STAG Industrial’s continued effort to enhance its financial standing and strategic positioning in the market.

The Company also included in the filing details of financial statements and pertinent exhibits, as outlined in Item 9.01 of the 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders in STAG Industrial will continue to monitor developments following these filings as the company navigates the evolving financial landscape.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

