Stanich Group LLC Invests $854,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

