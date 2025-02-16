Stanich Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

