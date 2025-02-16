Stanich Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 196,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.