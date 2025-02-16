Stanich Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stanich Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

