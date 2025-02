Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

