Steven J. Demetriou Acquires 100,000 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stock

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amentum Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $19.82 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 10,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amentum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,306,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amentum by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

