Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,674 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises about 2.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 306.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

