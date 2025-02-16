Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

