StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
