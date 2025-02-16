StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

